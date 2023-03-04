I absolutely love being stunned by an author’s début novel. Shelley Read’s “Go as a River” did exactly that. I am in awe of her gift with language. My copy will remain on my shelf for future rereads as part of an elite collection.

Victoria (Torie) has had a difficult life in Iola, Colorado. Her pious mother died when she was 12, leaving her as the only female in the household with three very troubled men — her demanding father, a physically aggressive brother, and her uncle, a severely injured war veteran. She is expected to obediently care for them all and the family farm house, and work on their stand selling the only high-quality peaches grown in the state.

The story starts in 1948, when Torie is young woman. She encounters a stranger in town, a young, kind wanderer, Wilson Moon, who has left his tribal land and who displays gentleness she has never before known. Of course, she is forbidden to see him. Their story is heartwarming and heartbreaking, with Torie eventually fleeing into the beautiful wilderness and struggling to survive under extremely difficult conditions.

Read’s love of the stunning beauty of Colorado is magnificently shown in her prose. Iola is also in crisis. The county is about to be flooded after the building of a dam, a situation that gives Torie yet another challenge.

I honestly thought that the comparison of “Go as a River” to “Where the Crawdads Sing” had to be an exaggeration. It was not. They are very different stories, but their heroines are equally determined, independent and intelligent, and the stories are unforgettable.