Stephanie Clifford’s “The Farewell Tour” is about a fictional country music star whose fraying vocal cords cause her to take one last road trip back to the place of her birth. But it’s actually the reader who gets to go places. Clifford takes you into the early generations of country music, to the landscape of eastern Washington state, to the vanished world of mid-century America, and into the heart and mind of a hardscrabble, fiercely independent woman.

This novel is another that follows the tried-and-true pattern favored by novelists, and me, of running two parallel plotlines. One follows Lillian Waters from her earliest memories as a child of Scandinavian immigrants growing up on a farm near Walla Walla up to the present — which for this novel is 1980 — and the other follows Lillian’s last performing tour from Nashville back to Washington. A circle completed.

It’s obvious that Clifford knows more than a little about music in general and the growth of American country music in particular. Though few today remember it, Tacoma, Washington, and Bakersfield, California, were early centers for country music. As Lillian struggles to make it in the music world, the reader gets to witness its growth and meet legends of the country music world through her eyes. Those of us not blessed with musical talent can experience it vicariously as Clifford realistically details the creative process of Lillian writing her first hit.

It’s tough for anyone to make it in the music world, and it was even tougher for a woman in those days. Clifford considers the question of what would compel a person to go through the kind of struggles Lillian had to go through, and what would give them the necessary personality traits. The answer, of course, is a tough life. And while this concept is not new to country music, and neither is the rags-to-riches narrative, this story never feels cliché.

Perhaps it’s the setting, or the character herself, who didn’t get discovered in the flower of youth but instead pounded the pavement by herself, into middle age. She drinks too much, has a hard time connecting with people, and is a bit selfish, yet stops short of becoming unlikeable. In the end, Lillian confronts what happened at the beginning — her abusive childhood — and discovers that it’s both our reality and our perceptions of it, however faulty, that make us into the people we become.