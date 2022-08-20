Book review: 'Gods of Want' a wildly imaginative read

Forget the coffee. Ignore the energy drinks. If you’re looking for a jolt that will have your brain tingling and your heart fluttering, turn to “Gods of Want,” a delightfully provocative short story collection from K-Ming Chang that promises to keep you energized—and in awe—for days.

The author of “Bestiary” returns in good form with 16 wildly inventive stories about joy and pain, desire and belonging. Set in a California community with the immigrant experience as a backdrop, we follow the paths of strong-willed women in peculiar situations—from conspiring aunts preparing for citizenship tests to vengeful dead cousins and widows living in a slaughterhouse.

Merging old and new worlds, Chang’s latest is an ode to ancestry, the interconnectedness of the Asian culture and the relationships of Asian-American women. Equal parts raw and mythical, “Gods of Want” reminds us why she is a defining new voice in literature. If you need a thrill, here’s your chance.