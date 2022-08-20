 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: 'Gods of Want' a wildly imaginative read

  • 0

Forget the coffee. Ignore the energy drinks. If you’re looking for a jolt that will have your brain tingling and your heart fluttering, turn to “Gods of Want,” a delightfully provocative short story collection from K-Ming Chang that promises to keep you energized—and in awe—for days.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The author of “Bestiary” returns in good form with 16 wildly inventive stories about joy and pain, desire and belonging. Set in a California community with the immigrant experience as a backdrop, we follow the paths of strong-willed women in peculiar situations—from conspiring aunts preparing for citizenship tests to vengeful dead cousins and widows living in a slaughterhouse.

Merging old and new worlds, Chang’s latest is an ode to ancestry, the interconnectedness of the Asian culture and the relationships of Asian-American women. Equal parts raw and mythical, “Gods of Want” reminds us why she is a defining new voice in literature. If you need a thrill, here’s your chance.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.

More Information

GODS OF WANT: Stories

By K-Ming Chang

(One World, $27, 224 pages)

Published: July 12, 2022

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Water Country USA closed until Saturday due to maintenance issues

Water Country USA closed until Saturday due to maintenance issues

Water Country USA in Williamsburg unexpectedly closed Thursday and Friday due to an “unforeseen maintenance issue.” A spokesperson for the water park did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the maintenance issue. All date-intended tickets will be automatically extended through Sept. 18, and those with ticket questions can contact the park at ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie’s directorial prowess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert