Book review: Grad student spirals into darkness in complex, chilling thriller

Grayson Hale, an American graduate student in Scotland, thinks his financial and visa problems are solved when he meets a man presenting him with a lucrative writing job. The mysterious stranger offers him a substantial sum to ghostwrite a novel about the devil and his existence throughout the country’s history. Though perturbed by the subject and after much consideration, Hale accepts the proposition, seeing it as a springboard toward financial independence. Thus begins the story of “A History of Fear” by Luke Dumas.

Hale is no stranger to the devil. Throughout his life, he has suffered from satanophobia, a fear of the fallen one, originating from his devout upbringing. Hale’s childhood was devoted to his father’s weekly preachings about the danger the devil represented and his corrupting influences. His employer’s offer triggers a relapse into his paranoia, causing him to hallucinate events, suppress memories and create wild and fanciful memories or facts that never existed. These episodes escalate, becoming more and more dramatic and vivid as the story continues, until Hale’s reality weaves itself into a horrific and uncertain tableau.

The book itself is also Hale’s autobiography; the reader is presented with it being found in his prison cell after he died by suicide. His crime: killing fellow student Liam Stewart. A reporter discovered the manuscript’s existence and petitioned authorities to review, edit and publish it. Embellished with court testimony, eyewitness recollections and various related documents, the novel presents a premise whether Hale was a serial killer or a cursed entity, haunted by evil.

“A History of Fear” is a fascinating psychological novel, merging repressed trauma and identity with scarring familial events. The protagonist is an academic loner, with a goal of continuing his family’s legacy, leading him from sunny California to bleak Scotland. Readers follow as he seems to allow the devil into his world, and his life spirals out of control.