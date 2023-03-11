I have read a few classical myth retellings before, and I am quite familiar with the genre, but I was not prepared for Veronica Roth’s latest. This novella, titled “Arch-Conspirator,” is a reimagining of “Antigone” set in a dystopian future. And I was blown away by it.

Right from the start, Roth sets the tone of the novella. Though, as I said, “Arch-Conspirator” is set in a dystopian future world, Roth’s writing and setting also have quite an archaic feel. And we soon meet Roth’s Antigone.

Her brother is a revolutionary who is hoping to kill their uncle, a tyrannical king. He intimates that, if all goes well, their Uncle Kreon will soon be dead. But the plan (the details of which remain unknown to Antigone and the reader) is risky. And if the plot goes awry, Polyneikes wishes to extract a promise from his sister. He wants her to extract his soul.

He believes, as most people do in this world, that this material can be used to create a new person at some future date, and part of him will live on.

Although Antigone has some reservations, she agrees. As readers quickly discover, the plan fails. Polyneikes is dead, and Antigone plans to keep her promise. But it quickly becomes more complicated. Her uncle decrees that anyone caught attempting to extract her brother’s soul will be sentenced to death. The rest of this novella tells of the fallout of these events, and Roth explores themes related to siblinghood, women’s rights and personhood.

Most who have read the “Antigone” myth will know whether this novella ends tragically or comically. It still has the old bones, but Roth also skillfully covers this antediluvian tale with new material.

It took me some time to understand the world in which “Arch-Conspirator” is set, and Roth does not give readers a lot of time before the action starts. Soon, though, I was fully engrossed. I read most of “Arch-Conspirator” in a single night. And while I had originally intended to pick up something entirely different, I am so glad I took a little time to read this one.

Roth reminded me that science fiction and fantasy novels can be as pertinent to our condition as any literary fiction novel, and I will remember “Arch-Conspirator” for a long time.