“The Librarian of Burned Books” is not a young adult novel, but it should be read by young adults. In fact, it is a novel that should be read by anyone and everyone who cares about books in a day and age where books and their subject matter are once again being challenged by school boards and parents throughout the country.

In truth, I’m not sure what would be deemed disqualifying by those who attack books, because there are lots of targets. Where does Nazism fall in the modernist effort to whitewash our past? Are we supposed to ignore the horrors of Nazi Germany because these were heinous acts performed by white people in an effort to wipe out entire populations? That would be critical of the white race, but since it didn’t happen on our shores does it not count as critical race theory? Aryan is white, but white is not Aryan.

Then there is the obvious matter of homosexuality and the politicized concern that books featuring gay people are inappropriate for teenagers. Two of the main characters in “The Librarian of Burned Books” are gay, and their enduring love for one another is presented in a tasteful and endearing manner. The Nazis made homosexuals where pink triangles in concentration camps to avoid confusion (read the play “Bent” by Martin Sherman for full effect). I am not making light of the atrocities committed by the Nazis, but rather confounded by the similarities between 1930s Germany and the present rhetoric and actions of many, including some in Spotsylvania County. One of the seminal moments in the rise of the Nazi party was the burning of books they deemed unworthy texts, and that moment is pivotal in “The Librarian of Burned Books.”

Labuskes intertwines three narrative threads: a woman in 1944 New York City trying to save a book program for troops from a hate-mongering politician; a wide-eyed American author who is dropped into 1930s Germany on a publicity tour completely unaware of the true aspirations and intentions of the Nazis; a German-born woman in Paris in the late 1930s as the Nazis begin to make their inroads before their invasion of Europe. The storylines are compelling while offering moments of pathos that underscore what the world was fighting against.

There is no hyperbole in the threat to burn books as the character Hannah Brecht notes in a speech given in New York City in an effort to save books that are being sent to American troops who are dying by the thousands to preserve the very freedoms that politicians are trying to curb.

“I can tell you that banning books, burning books, blocking books is often used as a way to erase a people, a belief system, a culture.”

We need authors like Brianna Labuskes and books like “The Librarian of Burned Books” in this moment.