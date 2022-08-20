Book review: High school sweethearts reunite in 'Just Another Love Song'

If there is one word that describes Sandy Macintosh’s life, it’s “content.” She owns her own house in her rural town, runs a business, and regularly visits family and friends. The blissful bubble of her world pops when Hank Tillman, her high school romance and love of her life, waltzes back into town. Overwhelmed by memories of their past, Sandy runs from him, attempting to separate the pain of their relationship from the stability of her current life. Thus begins Kerry Winfrey’s “Just Another Love Song.”

Sandy and Hank grew up together, attending the same classes since elementary school, and she was always captivated by his charm. Hank was everyone’s best friend, always willing to lend a hand, but never attaching himself to one particular social group. When Sandy gets the chance to tutor her fellow classmate, her heart soars at the opportunity. The two come together regularly to study for their English class, and when Sandy and Hank share their first kiss, and he professes his love for her, she is ecstatic. Her life, in the eyes of her young, high school self, is complete now that she has found her soulmate.

Fissures begin to grow as Sandy and Hank prepare for the world after graduation. The couple, indeed the entire graduating class of this small town, dreams of applying to colleges far away, to see the world and experience some excitement lacking in their environment. Hank and her best friend Honey get accepted to such institutes, and when Sandy is unable to because of an unfortunate mix-up, she’s devastated. Everyone leaves as she wallows behind, feeling she will never get out and explore the world.

Concerned that remaining in town might hurt Hank’s future, she decides to break up with him, leaving him free to pursue his dreams without any ties to hold him back. When he comes back into town 15 years later, she realizes she must make a decision to abandon him forever, or pursue their forgotten, romantic past.

“Just Another Love Song,” is not only a story about long-lost romances and second chances, it’s a novel about accepting the truths about past decisions, and coming to terms with them. It’s a true coming-of-age story. Sandy comes to realize that she cannot continue to let her past dominate her life, and it’s healthy for her to move on and trust in her new mindset.