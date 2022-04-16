Book review: 'Home Reading Service' explores communication, senses

Killing time by driving his sister Ofelia’s car in laps around a church parking lot, our young hero Eduardo reflects on how his life seems stuck in second gear. He’s also getting antsy about his sister’s meeting with Father Clark. His own driver’s license has been suspended after an unspecified accident, and he has been working off probation by reading to elderly and infirm parishioners under the priest’s auspices.

Eduardo’s harried life is bracketed by managing a family furniture store, paying off protection fees to a mobster, and looking after an ailing father who is hard of hearing. He’s now facing various family groups primed for his weekly readings—where things quickly go askew. In one family, the two brothers communicate by one playing mute and the other a ventriloquist. Another family presents itself as deaf, but two members turn toward the kitchen at the sound of a glass falling and shattering. Then during a power failure, it turns out that at least some depend on lipreading. Flustered, he loses his place in the text and can’t recall where he lost track. Criticized for losing attention, he is found wanting, and to redeem himself he puts a “lot of effort into pronunciation,” leaving him exhausted. It transpires that only the grandmother is truly deaf; the others are intimidated or sympathetic and present a united front.

It slowly dawned on me that a peculiar but insightful experiment was being explored, pivoting on language and the elusive nature of verbal communication. While poring over the family financial books, Eduardo encounters a poem in his father’s hand, composed by the Mexican poet Isabel Fraire. It is not about seeing words on the page but about the experience of skin touching skin. “Your skin, like sheets of wind, and sheets of water swirling/Your skin, with its louring mandolin brilliance/Your skin, where my skin arrives as if coming home/And lights a silenced lamp.”

Why these lines from this poem? My sense is that touch completes the spoken experience and provides a sense of wholeness.

The author of this book, “Home Reading Service,” is Fabio Morabito, who was born in Egypt to Italian parents, moved to Mexico at 14, and has won Mexico’s top literary reward. His novel is set in Cuernavaca.

