Christmas Eve, 1959, Tambilla, Australia: Isabel and three of her children — Matilda, John and Evie — are found dead near a creekside swimming hole. A fourth, infant Thea, is missing.

Dec. 7, 2018, London, England: Recently laid-off journalist Jessica Turner-Bridges learns that her 89-year-old grandmother, Nora, has suffered a bad fall at her home in Sydney.

Jess, who was raised by Nora, leaves for Australia, where she discovers that her family and Isabel’s are closely connected.

So begins Kate Morton’s seventh novel, “Homecoming,” an intricate, carefully crafted work of suspense populated by scores of vibrant characters and imbued with an abundance of humanity.

The police had classified the deaths and disappearance as suspicious. And Jess begins a wide-ranging investigation into her family.

As the storyline broadens, many of the characters are ensnared in lies and secrets, as well as infidelity and identity issues that play out over six decades in this sweeping epic.

A tale that focuses on multiple families and their manifold failures, “Homecoming” stands as another stellar example of Morton’s excellence. She wisely avoids suspense that palpitates the heart in favor of anxiety that distresses the mind. Eventually, though, the darkness diminishes and reconciliations — whether shallowly rooted or deeply planted — sprout.

As does a touch of inevitable ambiguity, given Morton’s deft plotting.

Australia native Morton and her family split their time between Down Under and England. She studied speech and drama at Trinity College in London, completed a Shakespeare course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and earned degrees in English Literature, all of which foster the pervasive sense of foreboding in each of her novels.

“Homecoming” embodies the impetus that sends dedicated bibliophiles to accomplished novelists and literate fiction. In Morton’s latest, she has Jess reflect on “the common preserve of all true readers.”

“This,” she writes, “was the magic of books, the curious alchemy that allowed a human mind to turn black ink on white pages into a whole other world.”

May it always be so. And may the radiance of Morton’s gifts continue to illumine the lives of her readers.