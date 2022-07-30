Book review: Honest and relatable essays sum up chaos, beauty of life

I loved listening to Erika Sánchez’s début novel, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” so when I heard she had a memoir in essays coming out, titled “Crying in the Bathroom,” I knew I wanted to read it. Despite coming from different backgrounds, I found I related to some aspect of every essay in this collection. She describes both the messy and the glorious in life with keen insight. Sanchez has hit another home run.

Since this is a memoir in essays, the text does not have a traditional narrative arc. Instead, we slowly learn who Erika is as she uses the events of her life to discuss myriad topics, including race, religion, standards of beauty and mental health.

My first impression of Erika was that she is rather brash, but as I continued to read this astounding collection, I began to realize that, on the contrary, Erika is a woman who embodies the sentiment “carpe diem.”

Though her parents are both working-class Mexican immigrants, Erika is sure from an early age that she does not want that life for herself. And it seems she will sacrifice everything to achieve her vision, become a writer, and travel around the world. Of course, none of these dreams are easy to achieve, but for Erika, it seems, growing into the life she wants is particularly challenging.

As a woman of color, she comes up against systemic barriers, but she also suffers from debilitating and chronic depression (later diagnosed as Bipolar II). Though she constantly aspires to achieve, she often falls into pits of despair and must learn to juggle both her boundless ambition and her mental health. Therein lies the difficulty.

I loved reading every essay in this collection. I loved the personal aspects and the journey of getting to know Erika over these pages. Her outlook on life is often quite beautiful. And as a person with chronic mental illness, I loved, in particular, the parts where she describes the everyday beauty of the world. She is unapologetically funny, with a keen intellect. And yet this collection does not feel overly academic. Instead, it is poignant and honest and true. I hope this collection will find its way into many readers’ hands. “Crying in the Bathroom” is a text that deserves to be read!