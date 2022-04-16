Book review: Hunt clues all over Paris in this fun, poignant read

I’ve had what I call “travel withdrawal symptoms” these past two years with COVID keeping my feet on terra firma. I miss visiting other places, especially Paris. So when I come across a book with “Paris” in the title, I jump at it. This one certainly let me travel vicariously.

It’s 2011. Joan Blakely is a lover of art, working in a gallery in California. Her mother was a supermodel who rubbed shoulders with rock stars and celebrities in her heyday. Joan’s father was Henry Blakely, famous for his temporary artistic creations (think Christo with colored lights instead of fabric). He was on American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston on Sept. 11, 2001. Facing the upcoming barrage of media on the tenth anniversary of that tragedy, Joan is completely unhinged when her husband tells her he is the father of 5-year-old twins with his former assistant. Divorce ensues.

After some tearful discussions with her mother and friends, Joan decides to take some valuable sketches to Paris as an art courier. She’s done this before, hiding the valuables in her carryon luggage and passing herself off as a dental hygienist to her seatmate on the plane. “Here’s the thing about dentistry: nobody asks any follow-up questions…” If they do, she tells them her parents are dentists. “If there’s anything scarier than one dental professional, it’s a family of dental professionals.”

But Nate—or Sweater Vest, as she called her nerdy seatmate—becomes more talkative and more desirable as the flight goes on and the champagne is poured. In Paris, they meet for dinner and end up spending the night together at her hotel. In the morning, Nate is gone and so are the sketches.

Nate goes from being suspect No. 1 to her cohort in tracking down the art. They are given a series of mysterious hints in poems that take them all over Paris: the Pantheon, The Galleries Lafayette, Montmartre and Notre Dame. The hints center around Joan of Arc. Joan Blakely was named after her, and she and her father shared many outings looking for Joan of Arc-related books and memorabilia.

The writing is crisp, clever and interesting. The book reminds me of a less deadly and more fun version of “The DaVinci Code.” Anyone who has visited Paris will revel in the descriptions of the streets, meals, wines and landmarks. The author ties everything together nicely at the end, with some surprises I did not see coming.

But this book is also heartbreaking in places where Joan reflects on the death of her father. At the end, she has much to look forward to, but will always carry the loss of her dad in her heart. That aspect makes this book much more than a “light read.”

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

