Book review: Ian McEwan gives readers 'Lessons'

Ian McEwan’s new book “Lessons” is so good that I did not finish it. Not because at over 400 pages it’s the longest book he’s ever written, but rather because as McEwan starts to wind down the story and life of Roland Baines, I felt a sadness born of a kinship I felt with the protagonist. Roland, who we’ve known since he was a child and a piano protégé, was getting old and when he fell down the steps because of a stabbing pain in his chest, I had to put the book down. I was not ready to read those pages of demise and probably never will be.

McEwan is best known for his novel “Atonement,” which was made into a motion picture and was lauded by Time magazine as one of the top 100 novels written in English since 1923. But curiously, “Lessons” was not showing up on a lot of “books we are looking forward to this fall” lists, and that is likely due to the fact that his last few novels have been experimental in nature and readers can be understandably fickle. “Lessons” is not “Atonement” (there is little by the way of action or movement), but it marks a return by McEwan to character development and a more traditional novel.

Roland is a military brat who is shipped off to an English private school as soon as his father deems him to be of age. His life has been simple and sheltered to that point which, of course, changes when he goes off to an all-boys school. When he starts his private piano lessons with Miss Cornell, he starts to experience feelings and desires that the older boys joke about after the lights are turned down in the dorms. What transpires with Miss Cornell is confusing to him and certainly unlawful, but the framework is laid for a lifetime of wondering if the road not taken is the one Roland should have chosen.

Roland eventually marries (another teacher who is age appropriate) but his new wife feels strangled by the relationship and believes that to create, she must free herself from her newborn son and Roland’s lack of motivation. She makes the sudden choice to leave and removes herself entirely from the lives of her husband and son and, mostly, from the narrative. Roland is left to figure out a life that rarely offers him guidance or, again, motivation.

Had McEwan written “Lessons” before a worldwide pandemic, the seeming indifference of Roland would have been maddening. Roland never achieves greatness and never seems to achieve a degree of satisfaction with life. In this story and in Roland, maybe McEwan is allowing us to forgive ourselves. Maybe that is the lesson.