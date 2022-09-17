Book review: Idyllic setting, atrocious behavior in absorbing 'The Ruins'

In summer 1985 in a chateau on the Mediterranean coast of France, 12-year-old Ruby spends sun-drenched days at the pool and walking to the village while friends of the family come and go. So begins “The Ruins.” While this setting may sound idyllic, the reality is anything but. Ruby and one of the other child guests become victims of sexual abuse that will haunt them and everyone else for the rest of their days.

Author Phoebe Wynne includes a note about the abuse, serving as a warning to the reader. Despite this, reviews from the general readership have harped on the difficulty of making it through a story peopled with such ugly characters as the adults in this novel, some of whom prey upon the helplessness of the girls. It is true that while characters are sometimes described as having feet of clay or a tragic flaw, these characters are mere bundles of flaws walking on two legs. The fathers are the Cambridge-educated elite, safe and entitled in their own privileged upbringing. The mothers are total narcissists, even less involved in their children’s lives than the fathers, and content to spend their days drinking at the pool. All anyone ever does is argue.

Nevertheless, the girls undergo quite an arc of character transformation, albeit one that should never unfold in such a way. I would be curious to see a graph breaking down the ages of those who liked and who hated this book, as I suspect a demarcation would be seen around birth dates occurring after 1980. The past is a foreign land, but some things will appear much more foreign to those who are younger. I was about the age of these girls at that time, and though I didn’t grow up in a French chateau with toffs, there is something about the language used that rings a very distant bell. It’s less the covert crimes of the adults than their blatantly inappropriate comments that will likely surprise some readers.

Lest you be too put off, there is—eventually—both escape and redemption in this absorbing and well-written novel. The wrong fail (mostly) and the right prevail. Like a Greek tragedy, “The Ruins” peels back human behavior to reveal the most basic of human emotions and experiences.