The Netflix adaptation of “All Quiet on the Western Front” garnered a lot of critical attention, and some readers may be wondering where they should go next if they want to read more. Might I suggest Alice Winn’s début novel, “In Memoriam”? This beautiful book is guaranteed to move readers to the core.

As the novel opens, we follow two teenage boys called Ellwood and Gaunt as they finish their final year at boarding school. World War I has recently broken out. Gaunt, who is half German, objects to the war and does not want to be sent to the front. Ellwood, on the other hand, is excited to go, but he is not yet of age.

They are best friends, but Winn skillfully intimates that they could be something more. While it is clear to readers that the boys love each other, they have yet to explore that facet of their relationship. And when Gaunt, who is trying to hide his love for Ellwood and is pressured into enlisting, Ellwood struggles with his decision to honor his mother’s wishes and stay at home.

When Gaunt sends Ellwood a particularly morose letter from the front, Ellwood enlists immediately, and soon the two are together again. Gaunt is initially furious that Ellwood has left the safety of home, but after some time, they begin to find solace in each other once again. But neither can predict what the war has in store for them, or how the war will change them, and readers will be invested to the very end, waiting with bated breath to learn the fates of these formerly golden boys.

I have a lot of experience reading war literature from this period and while “In Memoriam” does a lot to honor the literature that has come before it, it also feels fresh. Winn, unsurprisingly, explores themes of love, loss, grief, and mental health on the front. She also shows readers how the war continues to impact these characters after the armistice.

While “In Memoriam” is an emotionally challenging novel, it is also one of the most moving books I have read in a long time. There is a lot of sadness, but Winn balances it with a lot of love and hope, and this moving portrait of two boys caught in the wrong time in history will not disappoint.