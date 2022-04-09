Book review: Interviews reveal insights from those shaping young lives from the sidelines

Martin Davis’ “30 Days With America’s High School Coaches” is a fine and unique addition to the pantheon of books on how to coach and how to be a better coach. Think of this as a “Chicken Soup for the High School Coaches’ Soul.”

(Disclaimer: Davis is the Opinion editor of The Free Lance–Star and also an assistant football coach at Riverbend High School. I have never met Mr. Davis, but I do appreciate his editorials.)

Davis interviews a number of high school coaches throughout the country, as well as some of their former players, to paint a portrait of what characteristics and practices make for a successful coach. Some of this is inevitably treading over old turf (coaches need to connect with the community they coach in is not a revelation), but Davis interviews enough different coaches that a reader can glean bits of information that might prove helpful in the increasingly difficult task of coaching high school athletes.

Just as students remember great teachers, athletes often remember great high school coaches and credit many with having an outsized influence on their future lives away from the fields of play. But just like teachers, coaches are faced with a changing landscape where establishing connections with students is in constant competition with social media and cellphones.

For local examples, one has to look no further than the school where Davis coaches, which had to deal with an ill-advised social media post involving an athlete this fall. A few years ago, King George High School’s longtime softball coach resigned after her administration failed to support her in enforcing the team rules that she had established with her players. Most of the coaches in Davis’ book likely employ a similar set of rules and expectations of their athletes.

The intended audience for “30 Days with America’s High School Coaches” is obviously not limited to high school coaches (of which I am one at Chancellor High School) but rather to all coaches at all levels. However, I think the best served by Davis’ book would be parents. It would be instructive for parents, often vocal in their criticismand quick to post on social media, to read what traits great coaches impart to their athletes and how the support of parents is necessary in the success of a sports program.

Coaching sports at any level has its challenges—be it who forgot to bring the juice boxes or the lack of playing time by the daughter of a school employee. Davis’ book can help all involved gain needed perspective on coaches and the challenges of coaching.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.