Book review: Investigation upends secluded town in 'City Under One Roof'

Point Mettier, Alaska, is a small coastal town whose only entrance is through a tunnel. A quaint tourist destination, people travel from all over to view the sweeping vistas and panoramas of the breathtaking Alaskan seaside and glaciers.

After the tourist season passes, the town becomes a quiet haven, where the couple hundred residents live in the same building. It is during one of these seasons, when a severed hand and foot are discovered on the shore, that turns the residents’ world upside down, inviting outsiders into their secluded sanctuary. Iris Yamashita details the police investigation and its intrusiveness in her novel “City Under One Roof.”

Cara Kennedy is the detective from Anchorage who’s investigating the grizzly remains. Initially looked into by her peers, it was written off as a suicide or a fatal boating mishap, neither of which she believes. Battling her claustrophobic fears, she navigates the tunnel entrance to find the town cold and unwelcoming. Her police counterparts smile and humor her, while the citizens themselves range from being guarded and suspicious to openly hostile. Cara can tell it will take a lot more than waving her detective’s badge and investigative credentials to thaw out their icy demeanors.

The novel is also told from the point of view of two additional characters: Amy Lin and Lonnie. When Amy is not in school or with her friends, she is waitress and deliverer for her mother, the chef and owner of a Chinese restaurant. Seeing her mother as demanding and excessively strict, Amy constantly daydreams of escaping the isolation of the secluded town and living an exciting life anywhere else.

“Moose Lady Lonnie,” on the other hand, is content with her detached existence. A simple character, she loves walking her moose, Denny; eating fried rice from her favorite Chinese restaurant; and being away from outsiders.

“City Under One Roof” is the story of a small town spiraling out of control when a murder is discovered, and outside elements are brought into the remote society. Though Cara is the foreigner investigating the homicide, the townsfolk begin to slowly look around at each other, questioning how well they know their own neighbors, what they could be capable of and what secrets they possess. Suspicion follows suspicion, until anything seems possible.