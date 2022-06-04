Book review: It's not all about Benedict here

Here are a few of the fun facts that I learned in “This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch” by Tabitha Carvan:

1. Women who, like the author, are obsessed with

the British actor Benedict Cumberbatch are called Cumberb----es.

2. The great physicist Stephen J. Hawking once answered a question about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction. (Bonus tidbit of knowledge: I learned that someone named Zayn Malik was in the band One Direction and apparently left the band, which caused quite a stir in certain universes I apparently know nothing about.)

3. The poetry of Mary Oliver is well worth my time and is certainly more than the empowering line or two of verse that people like to put on Facebook.

4. Canberra may be Australia’s largest inland city and the author’s hometown but quite possibly the most boring place on Earth. (My brother Tom who has lived in Australia has confirmed this.)

5. “This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch” is not a book about Benedict Cumberbatch in a strict sense. It is most certainly a book about being a happily married mother of two and being obsessed with the actor and how the inexplicable infatuation allows the author the freedom to embrace life and joy that she once thought had to be discarded decades ago.

This is a funny book and one that does not require an all-consuming fondness for all things Benedict. I, for one, loved him as Sherlock Holmes but was not as fond of him in “The Power of the Dog.” But to describe the book merely as “funny” is a disservice to the author because as one reads through chapters with titles like “This Is Not a Chapter About Police Academy” the reader starts to appreciate that what Carvan is attempting to reconcile is a woman’s place and growth in the world.

When she writes about deciding not to take her U2 concert T-shirt to university, it is a decision that she now recognizes as one that was defining a role and not necessarily a free choice she felt she could make at that time of her life. She was fulfilling a role and complying with her perception of societal dictates. This anecdote struck me as especially poignant since my 14-year-old daughter (and producer of my video book reviews) recycled the kitten posters hanging in her room while I was reading this book.

Carvan quotes Jenny Offill, who wrote that the “truth about getting older is that there are fewer and fewer things to make fun of until finally there is nothing you are sure you will never be.” I hope I am always a reader who can appreciate a book like this one.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.

