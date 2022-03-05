Book review: It's not all Parisian charm in new Lucy Foley thriller

Anyone who has lived in an apartment building learns quickly that tenants constitute a wide variety of humanity: friendly, aloof, helpful, obstructive, welcoming, dismissive.

Rarely, though, does someone seem sinister. But that’s the foundational exception on which Lucy Foley builds “The Paris Apartment,” her sixth novel.

When Jess Hadley leaves her bartending job in England, her half brother, journalist Ben Daniels, agrees to share his Paris flat for a few weeks. But when she arrives, he’s missing—and Jess finds his wallet and keys abandoned, his floor stained with bleach and his cat splotched with blood.

Searching for Ben, Jess approaches the other residents in the upscale building in Montmartre, an artsy, hilly district from whose summit the Basilica of the Sacré–Cœur offers a view as clear and sharp as Foley does of her characters.

Among them are high-strung, dangerously thin Sophie, whose husband, Jacques, often travels for his wine business; neurotic Mimi, whose flatmate, Camille, loves to party; Nick, a college friend of Ben’s who dabbles in investing; Antoine, an abusive alcoholic whose wife, Dominique, has left him; and the building’s concierge, an elderly woman whose name is never revealed.

As she seeks the truth, Jess questions the other residents but encounters resistance. What follows generates suspense equal to that of the author’s 2018 “The Hunting Party” and 2020’s “The Guest List”—both of which topped bestseller lists.

Foley gradually exposes the increasingly grim secrets of the building’s inhabitants, a litany of blackmail and betrayal, connections and conspiracies, clandestine sex and closet skeletons—all of which lead to a doubly stunning conclusion.

But it’s not only the intelligent and riveting storyline or the carefully conceived and fully developed characters that elevates this book far above mundane thrillers. Foley’s precise prose rings with echoes of her British background and the elegance of her French setting.

And for those who cherish Paris, the author offers scores of scenes and sites that evoke memories. But do not expect passages that reflect only the City of Light’s charm and beauty; others depict the inevitable dark underbelly found in any metropolis.

With confidence and cunning, Foley provides pleasures that chill as they captivate.

