Book review: John Grisham's short-story collection doesn't disappoint

John Grisham is a master storyteller. I’ll admit that short stories seldom

appeal to me, as I always feel like I need more.

“Sparring Partners,” Grisham’s creation while isolated during COVID, is a grand collection of three very different novellas. It’s perfect. Each story is very different and very satisfying. As with every novel of Grisham’s I have read, the characters are wonderfully developed and the plots intriguing. As always, his powerful work is seasoned with humor and suspense.

“Homecoming,” the first novella, takes the reader back to Ford County and his beloved character Jake Brigance. Jake is not, however, in the courtroom this time. He receives a request for help from Mack Stafford, an old friend who had disappeared after stealing from clients, divorcing his wife and declaring bankruptcy. He wants to come home and wants Jake and Mack’s attorney, Harry Rex, to find a way for him to return and reconnect with his daughters.

“Strawberry Moon” is the heart-wrenching story of 29-year-old Cody Wallace, a death row inmate with three hours of his life left. All of his appeals have been rejected, but the reader sees all of his final interactions with his lawyer, the chaplain, the prison doctor, an unexpected visitor with whom he has been corresponding, and the guard on duty, who grants his touching final request. This novella was especially moving and thought provoking.

In “Sparring Partners,” brothers Kirk and Rusty Malloy are managing a law firm they inherited when their father was sent to prison. They can’t stand each other and rarely speak, so they turn to the third partner in the firm, Diantha Bradshaw, for help rescuing the floundering firm. The amount of backstabbing taking place is quite amusing.

Grisham never disappoints and always gives me something to think about.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Book editor with The Free Lance–Star.

