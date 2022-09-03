Book review: Julian Barnes writes with beauty in 'Elizabeth Finch'

If I am to be remembered by one word when I am gone I would want it to be this: teacher. In my many and varied careers, that has always been how I defined myself. A good teacher leaves imprints on students, helps guide them into the future, and provides wisdom and knowledge to help them on the journey.

And so we meet Elizabeth Finch, a teacher of “Culture and Civilisation,” a class for adults in England. One of her students is Neil, a twice-divorced man in his 30s, who falls hard for his professor. “I can’t remember what she taught us in that first lesson. But I knew obscurely, that for once in my life, I had arrived at the right place,” he says.

Neil fails to fulfill the requirements for the course, but retains a friendship with Elizabeth. They lunch together frequently and she always picks up the tab. He fantasizes about her hobbies, love life, travels. She remains an intellectual force but a woman of mystery. And then she dies.

Finch leaves her journals, notes and library to Neil, who feels compelled to take her words and create a tribute. But the topic of his writing (which takes up the entire middle third of this book) is Julian the Apostate, the last pagan Roman Emperor. Finch believed that the fate of the world took a wrong turn when Julian was killed and Christianity replaced the myriad gods of his religion.

Although the section about Julian is interesting, I found it much too long and detailed. It is the term paper he never wrote and turned in to his teacher, and he wants to make sure he omits not a single detail. He doesn’t.

From there, the reader returns to Neil, trying to publish something, anything, from her papers to preserve her for posterity. He seeks out other classmates, some of whom detested Finch. He finds Elizabeth’s brother, and two siblings were never more different.

By the end, I found that I enjoyed Barnes’ writing more than I enjoyed the plot. Here he is remembering Elizabeth’s eyes: “I can’t remember her blinking. It was almost as if to blink was to shut yourself off—lazily, fearingly —from the world, and to waste a millisecond or two of your life on this planet.”

This is a slim book, a fairly quick read. Pick it up for the beauty of the words if not for the story.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance reviewer in Stafford County.