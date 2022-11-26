Book review: Kevin Wilson explores art and youth in compassionate, funny novel

I was not fully convinced based on the synopsis that I would love Kevin Wilson’s last book, “Nothing to See Here,” but I did. So, when I heard about his latest novel, “Now is Not the Time to Panic,” I went into it, synopsis unseen. And it did not disappoint. I loved it from start to finish.

“Now is Not the Time to Panic” tells the story of a girl called Franke. She is 16 and having a boring summer in a small Tennessee town when she meets a gifted and artistic boy named Zeke.

At first, they do not know what to do with themselves. But soon Zeke suggests they collaborate on a poster. He does the artwork, and Franke, who is also writing a subversive Nancy Drew-like novel, writes the text. The text — which reads “The edge is a shantytown filled with gold seekers. We are fugitives, and the law is skinny with hunger for us” — is quite provocative. And Zeke’s artwork only adds to this image. And the two cannot help but hang the posters all over town, hoping that someone will notice them.

Soon, though, Frankie and Zeke get more than they bargained for, and the posters cause a mass panic. Before they know it, the police are involved, and Frankie and Zeke must come to terms with the poster they created together.

Readers also meet Frankie years later. She has kept her past a secret all this time. But things change when an art critic calls her hoping to speak to her about what happened in that small Tennessee town many yeas ago. And Frankie must decide how much to tell.

Wilson’s latest is a compassionate, beautiful and sometimes painful exploration of the magic and awkwardness of youth. He takes a serious look at how artists can lose control of their creations and shows how the media can contribute to mass hysteria.

“Now is Not the Time to Panic” is also emotional. My heart broke multiple times over the course of this novel, but Wilson managed to heal it, as well. His achingly tender and vulnerable voice will appeal to many types of readers, and I hope Wilson, a singularly gifted writer, gets the recognition he deserves.