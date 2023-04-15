I like stories about feisty women and the men who are both confounded and enchanted by them. “The Taming of the Shrew” comes to mind. So does PBS’s “Miss Scarlett and the Duke.” If you enjoy any of those, you will love this book.

The setting is Victorian England. Veronica Speedwell is not adhering to the mores or morals of that time. She is a lepidopterist — one who collects butterflies. She is also opinionated, independent and a world traveler. Such antics often lead to trouble, and after one intense incident, she finds herself in the care of a man named Stoker. He is rugged, surly and their personalities collide from their first meeting.

That meeting is covered in the first book in this series, “A Curious Beginning.” This book is the eighth in the series, but you can enjoy it without reading the books that came before it. “A Sinister Revenge” opens with a search for Stoker in Bavaria. He has been missing for months, but his brother Tiberius needs to find him fast. He and Veronica do so, much to the annoyance of Stoker. But when Tiberius explains why he needs his brother, attitudes change. Tiberius fears he is about to be murdered.

When he was younger, he was part of a group of lads from Cambridge called the Seven Sinners. During a college visit to Tiberius’ home, one of the young men named Lorenzo died. Twenty years after that tragedy, two of the remaining members of the group have unexpectedly met their demise. Tiberius has received a note saying he will be next in this cycle of revenge.

It falls to Veronica and Stoker to find the killer. Readers find out early on that there has been a falling out between the two, who between book one and book eight had become partners in more than sleuthing. The attempts by Veronica to woo him back are met with a cold shoulder. But they don’t let their personal situation get in the way of finding a way to save Tiberius and solve the murders.

The Veronica Speedwell series is written in the first person, the voice of Veronica herself. The writing is crisp and clever, the plot continuously thickens, and the dialogue captures two people who drive each other crazy and yet value their relationship. This series is a delight!