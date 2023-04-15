The death of a favorite author inevitably leads to a bittersweet read.

So it is with Peter Robinson, who died six months ago at 72.

The British–Canadian writer, best known for his series featuring Detective Superintendent Alan Banks of England’s Yorkshire area, consistently rewarded discerning readers with staggering talent and prodigious output.

In addition to 28 installments in the Banks series, Robinson wrote three stand-alone novels, several novellas and a few short-story collections, all of which inspired critical acclaim and global popularity.

Expect that quality to continue with what likely will be his finale, “Standing in the Shadows.”

When leftist university student Alice Poole is found slain in 1980, former boyfriend Nick Hartley, who studies literature and eschews politics, is questioned. Her current beau, Mark Woodcroft, cannot be found.

Nearly four decades later, archaeologist Grace Hutchinson unearths a human skeleton while researching former farmland destined for commercial use.

Enter Banks and his team in this serpentine, multilayered and intricate novel. What follows includes the real-life hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, amplified by a boiling cauldron of potential terrorism, official misconduct, organized crime and questionable identities.

A writer of multiple interests, Robinson peppered his fiction with reflections on diverse forms of music and references to renowned writers such as Marcel Proust, William Butler Yeats, Philip Larkin, William Burroughs, Thomas Hardy and Anthony Trollope.

Devoted to detail, he excelled at forging storylines that rivet the reader, characters whose experiences include trials as well as triumphs, and precise prose that confirm his bona fides as a master stylist.

Those assets — and Robinson’s innate insight and ingenuity — combine to burnish his status as a revered creator of crime fiction that transcends the genre and contributes to its grandeur.

Unless a posthumous novel surfaces in the publishing pipeline, “Standing in the Shadows” represents the climactic close of his career.

But death stands powerless before Robinson’s legacy, which will endure for longtime admirers who will recapture the magic via rereading and for those lucky souls who have yet to discover his achievements.