Book review: Local author examines mortality, nature in new poetry collection

Few of us will ever know how posterity reflects upon the lives we led. Sure, Tom Hanks can safely assume his celluloid legacy will outlive him and Stephen King’s books will be read after he’s gone … provided books are still being read. But for most of us, our time upon this mortal coil may be defined by little and remembered by very few, so I would like to humbly offer a recasting of a local figure as a poet.

I would venture that most readers of this newspaper know David Anthony Sam as Dr. Sam, retired president of Germanna Community College. As far as legacies go, it is an admirable one, and during his 10-year run as president, he helped guide the college in growth and increased recognition that, I would argue, eclipsed its prior standing in the community and in the commonwealth. Though I am certain he is rightfully proud of his accomplishments in academia, he should be equally proud of what he achieves in his new collection of poetry, “Writing The Significant Soil,” a title inspired by T.S. Eliot.

In many of these poems, Sam regards his own mortality and often looks to nature as a balm for the soul. Even in nature though, we encounter reminders of our past and our shames as a society, as he notes in “Of Bone and Limestone” while walking in a cemetery in Alabama:

Decay unites those never joined in life.

I step around these markers, fearful

of treading on the calm repose

and violating again those whose lives

were etched with too much violation.

Sam’s verse and imagery is at its strongest in nature, but there is also a tension in many of the nature poems as seasons wash into the next and growth, inevitably, ends in death. Winter must follow the spring as time winds its way into a new day and season that may pass us by. In “Words Written Along Stevensburg Road” Sam captures this passage of time through eyes of a farmer and his field. In the hopes and fears of each growing season, Sam finds a parallel for our lives and our small window of witness to the world.

Tall prayers of farmer’s hopes

rise high. Soon he will wend rows

reaping low, leaving little behind

for descents of hungry geese but

stray kernels and dry stubbles

where winds blow white winter

rippling waves of furrowed snow.

Even in moments of winter and snow, there is a lot to enjoy in “Writing The Significant Soil.” These poems are indeed significant, and capture the life that grows from the soil and souls that we nurture.