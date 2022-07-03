Book review: 'Locklands' provides a satisfying ending to fantasy series

I was so excited to receive the third and final book in Robert Jackson Bennett’s Founders Trilogy.

I had been waiting for this book for two years, so it surprised me that it sat unread on my nightstand for more than two weeks. I would look at it every night, but I just kept bypassing it for something else. Then it occurred to me that I was almost afraid to read it. It wasn’t because I was upset that by finishing it, the series would be over, or that I wouldn’t like it—though final books in young adult fantasy series do tend to disappoint me. I realized it was because I just knew that this story was probably not going to end happily for the characters I had grown to love.

(If you haven’t started this series, you may want to stop reading this review, because I’ll have to give away some of the earlier plot points to describe this final installment. If you’re a fan of suspenseful tales of magic and mayhem, I encourage you to pick up the first book in the series, “Foundryside.”)

The trilogy started off with four main characters, and by the end of the second book, readers had already said goodbye to half of them. The odds of the others making it out alive by the end were not in their favor.

But I sucked it up and got down to reading anyway. Was my fear warranted, you may ask? Well, I’m not going to tell you that. You’ll just have to read it to find out.

“Locklands” picks up eight years after the events of “Shorefall.” The city of Trevanne has been destroyed. Survivors Sancia and Berenice—who, like others in their world, have the ability to “scrive,” or alter objects and materials—have built a new community where anyone fleeing the war is welcome. While focused on survival, the pair also wants to end Trevanne once and for all, even if that means having to partner with an old enemy.

With “Locklands,” Bennett brings his series to a compelling end. He takes readers on an emotional ride and answers questions that have been lingering since the first book.

Readers who have been along for the journey since “Foundryside” hit bookshelves in 2018 will be more than satisfied with how it ends, but be prepared to cry ... a lot.

Amanda Montag is a designer at The Free Lance–Star.

