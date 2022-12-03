Book review: Louise Penny takes readers back to Three Pines in spellbinding installment

Harriet Landers’ aunt Myrna told her that on the first of every month she should say “rabbit, rabbit, rabbit” for good luck. On June 1, she forgot to do it. That was a mistake which has terrible consequences.

Louise Penny’s faithful followers have been anxiously awaiting “A World of Curiosities” and none should be disappointed. Chief Inspector Gamache of the Surete has seen the worst there is to see but still somehow seeks to find the best in people. He, like many others, has found peace, calm and a home in the village of Three Pines, a place not on any map and found only by those who are lost and need its sanctuary.

Unfortunately at a time when there should be great celebration, ghosts of former cases interrupt the gaiety and terrorize the village. Fiona and Sam were just children when their mother was murdered, a case which bought Gamache and Jean-Guy, now his son-in-law and right-hand man, together for the first time. It was an event which changed both their lives.

Now Sam and Fiona are in Three Pines as adults and are catalysts of conflict and fear. Just as he did as a child, Sam has an eerie ability to get into Gamache’s head and frighten him.

An old letter leads to the discovery of a hidden room bricked closed in one of the houses, revealing several puzzling items. Alterations to a copy of a famous old painting make it disturbing, revealing glimpses into the mind of a madman. A grimoire leads to speculations regarding the founder of Three Pines. Clues keep leading to the Beast of Babylon, a convict serving a life sentence and the only other person Gamache fears.

Characters new and old populate this compelling mystery, some I wish I could meet, others I find terrifying. They all come to life in the book.

I can honestly say that I do not believe I have ever felt this much tension reading a book. I feared for the welfare of all the residents of Three Pines. Spellbinding comes to mind. I was completely engaged with every character throughout this wonderful mystery, with more twists and turns than I could imagine. I believe it is the most complex book she has written. As always, I will suggest that if you have not read the series, begin at the beginning with “Still Life;” and see her characters develop throughout the books.

The village poet, Ruth, appears to have been a bit of a sage with her poetry, as lines that fit the situation so perfectly appear frequently.

“There is always another story, there is more than meets the eye.”

“And now it is now, and the dark thing is here.”

“A memory of fear, that now has come true.”