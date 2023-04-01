In 1953, Londoners were ecstatic, with many holding their breath in anticipation of their new sovereign’s coronation.

Planned months in advance, royal officials seemingly organized every meticulous detail, from the new queen’s dress and jewelry, to the restrictive invitation list, down to the route she would take to the abbey. For Edie Howard, the owner of the Blue Lion hotel, this is an incredible stroke of luck; her dwindling business is desperate for income, and the coronation will allow her to book highly priced rooms to view the important event. One of the main characters of Jennifer Robson’s “Coronation Year,” the hotel owner cannot be grateful enough for this amazing opportunity.

The novel also follows aspiring Italian photographer Stella Donati. Having recently come to England to work for a magazine, Stella is bravely trying to overcome the horrors she experienced during World War II. She lost her family to the concentration camps, and her desire to start a career as a photographer is her way of continuing the family’s legacy. She takes up residence at the Blue Lion, Edie being an old friend of her family’s, while she practices and sharpens her skills with her camera.

The last of the trio of main characters is the artist James Geddes. Half Scottish and half Indian, James regularly experiences firsthand the prejudice that comes from being different. He is commissioned to create a painting of the queen’s coach as it passes before a well-established guild hall, and in order to create a name for himself and maximize his success, he takes a room in the Blue Lion to study and prepare for the historic event. Romance slowly blossoms as James comes to know the other residents of the quaint hotel.

“Coronation Year” is more than a novel of individuals overcoming past problems; it’s one that weaves the main characters’ narratives together as they prepare for an event of a lifetime — the coronation of a British monarch. As an external threat attempts to destroy the Blue Lion’s reputation and business, the three come together to uncover the enemy and save the day, proving that true love and friendship will always triumph.

With the new King Charles III’s coronation in May, this book is a must-read for any followers of the prestigious royal family.