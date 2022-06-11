Book review: Luxury safari turns deadly in compelling thriller

African safaris used to be for hunters who bagged big game as trophies for their walls. More recently, most animals are “shot” with cameras, and the trophies are photographs on display.

“The Lioness” author Chris Bohjalian sets his safari in Tanzania in 1964, a time of change in Africa. Katie Barstow is a famous, beautiful and well-paid Hollywood actress. To celebrate her marriage to art gallerist David Hill, she invites fellow actors, agents and friends along on her Serengeti safari honeymoon.

This is a luxury tour. The guide is a legend, and promises them sightings of giraffes, elephants, wildebeests and zebras, with a few lions thrown in if their luck holds. What he does not know is that the itinerary will be foiled by kidnappings and murders. Instead of cocktails by a roaring fire at the end of the day, the characters—those who survive the initial attack—find themselves hostages of a band of Russians.

Each chapter is told from the viewpoint of one of the characters. We learn about each person and we also learn details about the others from that character’s point of view. In this way, the author gives us background and the reader discovers that there were many secrets and issues long before this group ever headed to Africa.

The prologue begins with “Oh, I can’t speak for the dead. And I won’t speak for the missing. I can only tell you what I think happened.” The reader does not know who said this, who made it through this horrible tragedy and who is no longer here. As chapters unfold, more and more of the guests are killed or disappear until only a few remain.

The language is extremely brutal in many scenes. The killing by the men, and the natural predatory behavior of the animals is described in vivid detail. Yet the author makes readers care about these misplaced and mismatched people and hope that at least some of them make it out alive. From the prologue, we know at least one did. But not until the very end will you find out who that is, and if he or she was the lone survivor.

The term “The Lioness” is not a designation for an animal. Instead, it describes one of the women on the safari, and her fight to stay alive. A compelling read, but not one you should put in your suitcase if you plan an African safari this summer.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

