There will always be one question that underlies the legacy of the explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, and that question is “Would he have been as famous had he been successful in traversing Antarctica rather than having his ship sink?”

Anyone familiar with Shackleton and his failed effort to be the first man to get to the South Pole surely knows that he never made it to the South Pole, but that he was remarkably able to keep himself and his entire crew alive through the harsh Antarctic winter months after his ship, Endurance, was crushed by ice floes and sank.

Would Shackleton’s reputation and hold on our collective consciousness be as timeless had he succeeded in his expedition? Certainly, there never would have been a need for Mensun Bound to go in search of the Endurance on the ocean floor or write about his efforts in “The Ship Beneath The Ice.”

Bound is regarded as one of the best marine archaeologists in the world and he readily admits that the universal perception that the wreck of the Endurance was unreachable attracted him to the venture.

To borrow from Herman Melville, the Endurance was Bound’s Moby Dick. Unlike Captain Ahab though, Bound got his white whale. (I was torn in spoiling the ending, but anyone who reads the cover is going to realize that the Endurance was found. Plus, I’m pretty sure there would be little audience for the tale of failure or that Bound would have readily written such a tale since it would have probably diminished his reputation as one of the best in his field.)

Bound includes a lot on Shackleton’s expedition and has read extensively from the journals of all the crew members who kept diaries, and these parts are the best part of the book because, again, we want to read about Shackleton. Even the author concedes that his writings were at times uninspired because he never knew if they were worth publishing.

“When I started keeping the record three years ago, I never knew where it would take me. The challenge before us was huge and if we did not find the Endurance my commentary would be of no interest to anybody. As long as there was still a chance of success, however slight, I kept the words going, but never with any sense that what I wrote would go beyond myself.”

The crew and technology available to Bound were arguably the greatest ever assembled and the difference in the photos of the Endurance and the ship that went in search of its wreckage is striking. Even with the advantages of modern technology, Bound was searching for a needle in a haystack. “The Ship Beneath The Ice” is the compelling story of finding that needle.