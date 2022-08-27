Book review: Meet the witches of Moonshyne Manor in wonderful new novel

Each person has two families: the one they are born into and the one they choose. This couldn’t be more true for the women in Bianca Marais’s “The Witches of Moonshyne Manor.”

Six elderly ladies have lived together, cared for each other, and celebrated their magical and mortal events since they were brought as children to a remarkable manor. Two events are unfolding at the beginning of this novel that will test the bonds of this close-knit sisterhood: One long-lost sister returns home after a few decades, and the bank is ready to foreclose on their home.

Ursula, the resident clairvoyant, can read tea leaves and cards, which allows her to peek into future events. Jezebel, still attractive in her advanced years, has the power to charm and seduce people. Ivy is the historian of the group, with the ability to manipulate the weather and encourage plants. Tabitha, melancholy and brooding, communicates with animals. Queenie is the maintenance magician, tinkering and toying around the manor with her magic and her gadgets. Finally Ruby, the long-lost sister, can change her appearance to look like another person, but not indefinitely; eventually her magic fades, and she is transformed back into her birth form, much to her dismay.

Each witch, while seemingly infallible in their camaraderie, also harbors a hidden secret that threatens the sisterhood. Queenie, the caretaker and guardian of the group, has hidden the foreclosure paperwork from them, so everyone is blindsided by the potential loss of their home. Tabitha sustains a menacing grudge toward Ruby dating from her disappearance 30 years prior, while Ursula harbors a secret betrayal relating to both witches, one she is desperate to make amends for.

“The Witches of Moonshyne Manor” is a remarkable read about a family overcoming daunting obstacles to reconnect and reestablish their love for each other. It weaves in relative plot lines facing a modern reader: an older generation struggling with adapting to an increasingly tech-savvy society, desperate expressions of love toward an unreciprocating individual, and the acceptance of a new, younger adept who will continue the family legacy. This wonderful novel will grab the reader’s attention until the very end to see how this family perseveres and heals to regain their love and compassion toward each other.

David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.