Book review: Mysterious and fantastical, 'The Cartographers' will capture your imagination

Peng Shepherd’s work intrigues me. So, when I saw her newest novel, “The Cartographers” was available for review, I jumped at the chance.

“The Cartographers,” follows a disgraced scholar named Nell who quickly gets pulled into a mystery when her estranged father is found dead in the New York Public Library. Years ago, the two had argued over an old gas station map, and it had cost Nell her career as a scholar. So, when Nell finds the same map hidden among her father’s belongings, Nell’s only objective is to understand why he has kept this seemingly worthless map for so long.

She begins to investigate, a mission that takes her deep into the past where she learns about a group of friends, now defunct, of which both her parents were part. As Nell meets other members of the group, she learns more about her parents than she ever knew before. And of course, the map itself holds its own mysterious and magical secret.

Though several characters in the novel tell Nell that she will be in danger if she continues to pursue this line of questioning, Nell’s drive to understand what has happened pulls her forward. And it soon begins to feel as though her life, too, is in jeopardy.

“The Cartographers” is a heady mix of mystery and fantasy that will capture many readers’ imaginations. Shepherd excels at building a complex and yet fast plot. And though the novel can at times be quite dark and ethereal, there is a also a sense of wonder to this book that recalled to my mind childhood favorites such as Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

As with many fantasy novels, though, the line between good and evil is clearly delineated. My one complaint about this novel is that it is sometimes difficult to understand the villain’s motivations. And although these motivations do become clear in the end, my questions as I was reading the text sometimes pulled me out of a story I otherwise found to be very enjoyable to read. Despite this shortfall, I think many readers will find this magical story about ancient maps to be a necessary escape from our troubled world.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.

