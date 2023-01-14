Book review: 'Nazi Billionaires' explores the money behind Hitler

During the early to mid-1930s, while Hitler and his Nazi Party were consolidating power to take over Germany, his Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels, was busy recruiting the heads of the major family businesses in order to fund the rise of the party. David De Jong, in his book “Nazi Billionaires,” has provided an excellent work of investigative journalism that shows how these families were recruited to join the Nazi SS and provide the funding that gave rise to Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Utilizing a wealth of untapped sources, the author shows, through the use of Aryanization (the transfer of Jewish owned property to non-Jews through the use of force) how the families were able to enrich themselves and the party. He also outlines how this ramp-up in business required the need for more labor, which was provided through the use of slaves from the concentration camps. After World War II started, these family owned companies were complicit in the production of weapons to equip Hitler’s army.

After the war was over and Hitler had been defeated, many of these family heads were brought before the Nuremberg tribunals. But before they could be tried, the family heads were able to solicit letters on their behalf from other family members, friends and even their old Jewish colleagues. This delayed their prosecution until the tribunal ended. They were never tried.

The author focused on the Quandt family, who now owns BMW and Rolls Royce; the Flick family, who owns Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the von Fincks, who command Allianz and Munich Re, two of the world’s largest insurers; the Porsche-Piëchs, who control Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini; the Oetkers, who own consumer goods empires; and the Reimanns, current owners of Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, Dr. Pepper and Snapple.

This book shows how these companies have been able to dodge their dark pasts to be very successful. The author shows how these families have been able to write their own histories — through the use of company-paid historians — that have suppressed the truth and published their histories only in German.

While many families within the United States under similar circumstances have been forced to confront their dark pasts, these German families have not. The book asks: Is capitalism trumping morality? And if so, how can we restore balance?