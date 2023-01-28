Book review: 'Night Wherever We Go' a gripping, emotional literary novel

I have read many beautiful neo-slave narratives over the last few years, but I have never read anything quite like Tracey Rose Peyton’s outstanding début novel, “Night Wherever We Go.” It is a worthy (and necessary!) addition to the canon. I loved it.

“Night Wherever We Go” follows a group of six enslaved women living on a Texas plantation in decline. Their owners are struggling financially and hope that getting the women pregnant will help them make a profit and turn their luck around. But the women as a group begin to take preventative measures, and though the Harlows (or as the women call them, “the Lucys”) try different ways of increasing the number of slaves on the plantation, none of them are successful. And as the Civil War looms ever closer, the Lucys and the other plantation owners living around them become increasingly paranoid that the slaves will revolt.

This tense and well-realized historical backdrop becomes the stage on which the women’s stories are told, and Peyton’s novel is not only about their act of defiance but also the ordinary course of the women’s lives. “Night” looks at first love, grief, found family, and the risk involved in loving someone who could be sold away at any moment.

Additionally, “Night” has a unique and masterful narrative structure, and Peyton switches narrative perspectives to great effect. As such, this novel often feels like two intertwined narratives, one that tells the story of the women collectively and one that tells of each woman’s individual struggles and daily life. In the hands of a less skilled writer, this structure would be difficult to pull off, but Peyton sticks the landing with aplomb. I grew to love all these women, and their stories pulled me in quickly.

“Night” is a literary novel. It has beautiful prose and well-developed characters. But unlike most novels of this sort, it is also tense, and by the end, I was on the edge of my seat. Peyton surprises until the last page.

I was excited about “Night” when I received my copy, but I still could not predict how much I would love this book. This blatantly emotional, intricate and beautiful novel moved me deeply, and Peyton clearly has an astounding career in front of her. I cannot wait to see what she does next.