Book review: Novel set amid mysterious plague is beauty to behold

For the most part, I have avoided reading novels about pandemics, epidemics or contagious diseases in general. But Umar Turaki’s new novel, “Such a Beautiful Thing to Behold,” has such a unique and timely take on these themes that I could not look away. I had not heard anything about this novel prior to the publicist’s email, and I think that is a real shame. “Such a Beautiful Thing to Behold” is itself a thing of beauty, and I hope more people read it.

This novel is set in the small town of Pilam, and readers quickly find out that something is not right. The village is besieged by a disease known as “The Grey” This sickness takes away people’s ability to see color, and, as the novel progresses, more symptoms become apparent. Sufferers are severely depressed and usually die by suicide, and only the young are immune. To keep the disease from spreading, the village is put under a severe quarantine, and children are left to their own devices.

Divided into multiple perspectives, this novel follows a family of siblings who have already lost both of their parents. The eldest brother, Dunka, believes it is his responsibility to save the family, and he attempts to cross to the next village where he has been told he may be able to find a cure. Meanwhile, the other children cope in their own ways, occupied in the simple business of staying alive.

I have been describing this novel as William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies” meets Karen Thompson Walker’s “The Dreamers.” Turaki’s suspenseful but literary novel poses timeless questions about human nature and sibling dynamics. And, yet, I have never read anything quite like it. Turak’s use of imagery is on point, and his characters are vividly drawn. My (sometimes overactive) imagination served me well when reading this book, but I can easily imagine Turkai’s novel adapted to the big screen.

His prose also captured me immediately, and despite all the dark (or should we say grey?) themes, “Such a Beautiful Thing to Behold” is ultimately a redemptive and uplifting text about what family means. The characters draw apart and come together again, showing an astonishing and moving amount of resilience. Though some of the characters commit unimaginable acts, their determination to prevail perfectly matches our own, and that brings great solace.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.