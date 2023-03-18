Several years ago, I read “Henry and Clara” by Thomas Mallon. They were the couple in the box with the Lincolns at Ford’s Theatre on that fateful night in 1865. In that historical novel, Mallon took two kind people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and turned them into tragic figures.

His new novel is also based on actual events, but this time we meet an arrogant, spiteful man. Dick Kallman was an up-and-coming actor in the 1950s and 1960s, who was murdered in New York City with his gay lover on Feb. 22, 1980.

Kallman lived on the fringes of fame, never coming close to stardom. He blamed everybody else for his failures. He was an understudy in a musical called “Seventeen” in the early 1950s. It was there that he met the lead actor Kenneth Nelson, and carried a torch for him for the rest of his life. In an attempt to woo Kenny, Dick tried to give him a small diamond pin, but Kenny rejected the gesture and pushed it away. The pin becomes a major character in the book.

The story is told from two time periods, between 1951 and 1984. Matt Liannetto, a Broadway accompanist and guest at Kallam’s dinner party on the last night of his life, talks to us directly. The alternating chapters are narratives told in the third person. The story continues through the arrest and trial for the murders.

Since the actual incident was real, we meet many famous people who were circling around Kallman. They include Delores Gray, Lucille Ball, Dyan Cannon, Natalie Wood and Margaret O’Brien. None of them liked Kallman, who lied, was vengeful and stepped on and over anyone in an attempt to find fame. At the “height” of his career, he played the lead in a TV show called “Hank,” which ran for only one season.

Matt’s story is more compassionate, a good man who was gay at a time when you did not openly admit it. Once married with a daughter he adores, he finally finds a man to love him, and the family created by these three people is touching. But timing is against them. It is the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. They are the Henry and Clara, the tragic figures in this story.