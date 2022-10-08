Book review: Novel tells tale of 'Winter Orphans' during WWII

During World War II, some parents, fleeing the invading Nazis, sought to protect their children by sending them to be raised at neutral institutions. Kristin Beck, in her novel, “The Winter Orphans,” recounts the tale of children and adults who lived at one such place in the south of France during the height of the second world war.

The colony is the Chateau de la Hille, organized under the aegis of the Swiss Red Cross. The director is Rosli Naf, an energetic woman, who oversees the foreign refugees, most of whom are of Jewish descent. Despite the chaos of the world, she has managed to create an oasis of happiness. Under her care, the children attend school, enjoy outside recreation and even have a thriving garden to supplement their food.

The Swiss woman’s tranquil haven is threatened when Vichy and German officials begin to take interest in her remote community, demanding membership rosters, conducting searches, even going so far as to try and take the teenagers away to prisoner camps to await deportation to Germany. Rosli, mindful of her charges and her morality, realizes she must come up with ways outside those of the narrow bureaucratic regime to protect the lives of these children.

Rosli meets another Swiss Red Cross worker by the name of Anne-Marie Piguet, a sympathetic compatriot also concerned with the safety of the youths. Having grown up in the thick woodland of Switzerland, this intrepid woman creates a plan to help children cross the perilous border from France to Switzerland, hiding among the thick wood, and from there lead them to safe houses in her home country. In Switzerland, they can wait out the war in safety. Meanwhile, the Jewish refugee Ella must find a way to balance risk and danger with a blossoming first love and a remaining sister, in hopes of ensuring everyone’s safety.

Loosely based on real people, places and events, “The Winter Orphans” is a remarkable story of a tragedy and vulnerability not generally written about during World War II. This novel brings to life passionate individuals willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of those they love.