Book review: Novelist expounds on love of home in 'A Place in the World'

I understand the concept of “home.” When I was a child, my dad bought a plot of suburbia outside Chicago and built a house for our family with his own hands. Not only does the house still exist 70 years later, so does the scale model he made for me.

So I was interested in reading this book. Frances Mayes is best known for her book “Under the Tuscan Sun,” in which she details the joy and ordeal of rehabilitating a house in Tuscany. In this book, she brings forth memories of several houses she has occupied around the world, and how she turns each one into a home.

Her childhood home was in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Memories of rivers and floods, of quicksand and tornadoes, of water moccasins and southern dinners abound. As a child she devoured books. In “Gone With the Wind,” she did not focus on Scarlett or Rhett, but rather on Tara, and the importance of home. Other southern writers like Agee and Faulkner took her to their homeplaces. Thus was born her love of home.

Mayes shares stories of comfort from a saltbox in Massachusetts, her villa in Tuscany, and a lovely farm she and her husband bought in North Carolina. Chatwood was to be their final, forever home. But Mayes continues to find new places to set up her kitchen and cover a bed. I doubt she will ever stop traveling.

Home to her also means being in the domiciles of friends, and she spends much time (too much in my opinion) sharing the camaraderie of meals, conversations and recipes from those visits. Each person is named, their location cited, and the joy of the evening related in great detail. Some of the details are repetitive from her earlier book. But she does cover the concept of “home” in the midst of COVID, where isolation, rather than guests, set the scene.

This book could easily have been much shorter. Not everyone has the money or time to travel as Mayes and her family. But her writing does touch the reader in many instances. “Home: where and why this house? Is home fixed forever or a moveable concept? How do four walls, utilitarian and convenient, or soulful and evocative, connect with your metabolism and turn that into that charged feeling of “I’m home?” Thoughtful concepts to ponder on a summer evening on the front porch.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.