Book review: Novelist recasts a classic in Appalachia

When I heard that Barbara Kingsolver’s new novel, “Demon Copperhead” is a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “David Copperfield,” I did not know if I would like it. I am a huge Kingsolver fan, but I was still hesitant. I need not have worried, however. Kingsolver’s contemporary take floored me, and I am so glad to have the opportunity to review it.

“Demon Copperhead” follows a child of the same name who is growing up in Appalachia. Many readers will, of course, already be aware of Appalachia’s reputation, but Kingsolver tries her best to fairly depict this much maligned region of our country. And while his life is never idyllic, Demon, like Kingsolver herself, finds much to love about his rural home. But there are darker elements at play as well. And when Demon’s mother, the only family he knows, dies from a drug overdose, his life is, understandably, thrown into a tailspin.

Demon becomes a ward of the state and is shifted between terrible homes in which neither his physical nor emotional needs are met, until, finally, Demon literally walks away from that life. He hopes to fond his grandmother, a woman who, up to this point, has been more a character of myth than a woman who can help solve his problems. But he has nowhere else to turn. So begins an odyssey of sorts, peopled with extraordinary characters and so full of heart.

Among Kingsolver’s many prodigious gifts is the ability to capture Demon’s complex character. His portrayal is so textured that I think many people could forget they are reading a piece of fiction. I felt like I knew Demon. I laughed with him. I cried for him. I was enraged for him, and I could see all his flaws clearly. He became like a friend.

At over 500 pages, “Demon Copperhead” is huge book, and usually, when reading a book of this length, I think some parts should have been cut. But this is not so for Kingsolver’s latest. Though “Demon” has very measured pacing, I loved getting lost in its pages for hours.

And while Demon’s character and story felt entirely individual and unique, Kingsolver reminds us that, sadly, it is not. Many children of Appalachia share a similar fate, and she shines a necessary light on a place and a people who have been ignored too long.