Book review: 'On the Rooftop' is a multilayered masterpiece

I read and loved Margaret Wilkerson Sexton’s second novel, “The Revisioners,” so I was eager to jump into her newest work, “On the Rooftop.” Though this novel did not resonate with me as much as “The Revisioners,” I still loved it. It is definitely worth your time!

“On the Rooftop” follows the members of a Black family in a small neighborhood in San Francisco. Vivian, a single mother to three daughters, believes her daughters are destined to be famous singers, and her ambition and love knows no bounds. As the novel develops, though, readers hear from Vivian’s grown daughters.

Though her eldest daughter can stun a crowd with her voice, she wants nothing more than to have a normal life. Esther, the second sister, does not want to follow her mother’s wishes, either. While she has learned to sing over the years, she has no natural talent for it, and she has trauma in her past. As the group, called The Salvations, dissolves, the youngest sister Chloe, who loves to sing, struggles to determine who she is as a person in the wake of so much change. Meanwhile, there is a larger conflict—the neighborhood faces the threat of gentrification, and many people could lose their homes and livelihoods.

While these topics aren’t my typical fare, Sexton kept me committed to the last page. She explores some very classic themes, including ambition, intergenerational misunderstandings, trauma, grief, and many types of love.

If you have been following my reviews for a while, you will know that I have loved sad novels in the past, but, in truth, I believe the best endings are happy with a touch melancholy. Sexton pulls this off with aplomb. There is a beautiful love story in these pages, but this novel is so much more. It’s a multilayered masterpiece.

All her characters are so well developed. They move toward and away from each other. And then back again. And I grew to love all the members of this flawed but loving family. Sexton has honed her craft so much that readers can see the purpose behind every scene and even, in hindsight, every word. And I think it’s safe to say that Sexton is going places. I cannot wait to see what she does next. Sexton is a writer to watch.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.