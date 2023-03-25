Since I have never read any of Tiffany McDaniel’s novels, I was unsure how I would feel going into her latest book, “On the Savage Side.” Although it was a challenging read, I loved it, and I hope more people read it.

Set in Chillicothe, Ohio, “On the Savage Side” tells the story of twin girls called Arcade and Daffodil. Daffy loves plants and swimming, and Arc loves to dig. She uses the stories of the past to give context and hope to their daily lives. Both girls are vibrant and full of life, but it is also clear from the start that something is not right. They draw pictures on the floor of their home while their mother, who is later revealed to be a drug addict and a sex worker, stays in bed all day. Their only respite is days spent with their grandmother, Mawmaw Milkweed, a woman with a beautiful spirit who teaches the girls how to survive their difficult situation. But when Mawmaw Milkweed is killed in a tragic accident, the fragile happiness the girls have built for themselves shatters. And readers should know that child molestation and neglect are key parts of the plot.

But there is more. Readers also follow Arc and Daffy as adults. They are now drug addicts and sex workers themselves, and the streets are more dangerous than ever. It soon becomes clear that a serial killer is murdering sex workers and dumping their bodies into a nearby river. The girls come across many different dangerous people in the ordinary course of their lives, and McDaniel skillfully points the finger at these different men in turn, which creates an extremely tense plot.

“On the Savage Side” is an important novel that examines how poverty and mental illness can impact generations of people. It is also quite a beautiful book about endurance and survival.

But readers should know going in that it is quite dark. Most dark novels do not bother me, but, despite the many beautiful parts of this text, I found it extremely unsettling. And I have not been able to stop thinking about it since.

On the other hand, this novel is so multilayered that it lends itself to book club discussions, and I am sure that readers will be as riveted as I was.