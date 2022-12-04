Book review: Past surfaces in the present in Penny's latest Three Pines mystery

“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald, “The Great Gatsby”

In her 18th novel, “A World of Curiosities,” acclaimed Canadian mysterian Louise Penny thrusts her readers into the past by first revealing how Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Quebec Sûreté and Agent Jean-Guy Beauvoir first collaborated.

The case involved the murder of Clotilde Arsenault, killed by a blow to the head with a brick and found dead on the shore of a remote lake.

A promiscuous drug dealer, she had two children — early teen Fiona and 10-year-old Sam — both of whom suffered grievous psychological damage at her hands.

But as is its wont, the undead past surfaces in the present.

Now grown, Fiona — with assistance from Gamache and his wife, Raine-Marie — has earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Sam has bounced around Canada, but both siblings have come to Three Pines, where the Gamaches live in harmony with their friends and neighbors.

The village’s peace is shattered — again by the past — when Billy Williams receives a letter written by an ancestor in 1862 and forwarded by a woman who now lives in the Williams family’s former house. The letter reveals the existence of a bricked-up room in the attic of a Three Pines home.

When the bricks are removed, the room reveals a wealth of puzzling oddities, including a reimagined version of a priceless British painting from the 1600s and a book of spells.

When Gamache learns of the apparent suicide of the woman who forwarded the letter, he opens an investigation and learns that she was murdered.

Penny’s talent for plotting has landed her on the bestsellers lists for many years. She combines grace and gumption, the latter for storytelling that neither shies from gut punches nor hides behind averted eyes, and the former for her bounty of generosity, humanity, benevolence and decency.

That happy combination allows her to deliver stunning developments and write of the most heinous crimes while simultaneously reaffirming the basic decency of people, especially the residents of Three Pines.

The finely developed world she has created and nurtured in the village beckons devotees of literary crime fiction to make repeated visits to a place where readers find stimulation for the mind, balm for the soul — and the possibilities of redemption and forgiveness.