Book review: Poet reflects on race, gender, trauma in stunning collection

In the past, I have not read a lot of poetry, but this year I have been getting into the genre. I recently have read three poetry collections, and Warsan Shire’s début full-length collection, “Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in her Head” was a stunner.

Though this is Shire’s début, she has made a name for herself in other projects, and she has even collaborated with Beyoncé. With such big credits to her name, I was not sure what to expect from this collection. Though I love reading poetry, I do not always understand it. But Shire’s poetry is remarkably unpretentious. Make no mistake, she is interested in big themes and ideas. She talks about trauma (and, in particular, trauma to women’s bodies), the refugee experience, war and her identity as a Somali British writer.

She writes with poignancy about her struggle for belonging and about inhospitable countries. In her new home, she faces racism and reflects, “The insults are easier to swallow than finding your child’s body in the rubble.” She would like to go home she says, “but home is the mouth of a shark.”

Though she is clearly concerned with race, Shire also writes a great deal about gender. In her poem “Extreme Girlhood,” which opens the collection, she writes, “Bless the baby girl, caul of dissatisfaction, patron saint of not good enough,” and begins an important conversation about what it is like to grow up as a daughter in a culture where daughters are not valued. And as the collection progresses, Shire goes deeper into that theme, showing readers the way that being a woman in this society manifests as trauma or illness in the body.

While Shire is clearly grappling with some big ideas, her language is surprisingly simple, and the poems are quite short. Though there are few wordy flourishes here, all the words are necessary. And there was not a single bad poem in this collection.

Shire’s writing pierced my heart on every page. I was by turns angry and devastated, and though some readers are sure to be put off by what was on many ways a challenging read, Shire writes with an urgency and immediacy I admire. She gives voice to those who are usually silenced and for that, I salute her.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.

