Susanna Hoffs was one of the founding members of the band The Bangles, which lit up the 1980s pop music charts with hits like “Walk Like an Egyptian” and “Manic Monday.” Hoffs and her bandmates were a welcome respite from the constant stream of hair bands paraded on MTV in the age when it showed music videos instead of “Ridiculousness,” which is apparently a show that now airs constantly on MTV and not just an apt description of the channel’s programming lineup.

So the fact that Hoffs’ début novel, “This Bird Has Flown,” is music heavy is not a surprise. But just in case a prospective reader misses the name of the author and her musical chops, the novel’s title comes from a Beatles song, which seems more of an effort to take a title from a Beatles song than to take a title that reflects the novel. Although, spoiler alert, the main character, a one-hit wonder of a singer, does fly on an airplane and this seminal flight becomes the start of a romantic novel that I would never have read if not for the fact that it was written by Susanna Hoffs. (And I do recognize that the lyric from “Norwegian Wood” is not about a girl flying on a plane.)

Though my frame of reference on what makes a good romance novel is sorely lacking, I believe that Hoffs’ effort is probably successful on the basal level (lots of swelling bosoms and chiseled jawlines) as well as providing enough of a story to keep the reader engaged. What might set her apart from the usual bodice ripping is that she tends to delve deep in description of place and setting, which I found admirable, but some readers might find offputting or unnecessarily delaying the climax. Get us into the bedroom for more incredibly satisfying sex or at least onto the stage for the highly anticipated concert with a music icon whose throwaway song was covered by our plucky singer–songwriter and catapulted her to 15 minutes of fame a decade ago. Now, of course, she hasn’t written anything since her last album was met with measured indifference.

Hoffs helpfully provides a playlist on her author web page of the nearly 60 songs that are referenced in the novel and there is quite a diversity of music. Most of her chapter titles are song titles, which makes it fun for any music fan, and her description of the long-awaited return to the stage by our singer is quite engaging. But for readers looking for a glimpse behind the curtain of pop stardom, this is not that novel. The skies and eyes are all azure. No hazy shade of winter here.