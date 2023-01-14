Book review: 'Portable Magic' excels on the subject of books

I have a lot of books in my house, mostly on bookshelves, but some on tables or in baskets. I keep buying new ones, and try to donate those I’ve read and know I will not read again. But it’s difficult. My books recall a trip I took, or a special person in my life, or a historical event that carries weight even today.

Thus a book about books — not the content as much as the physical book — intrigued me. Smith begins her book with an old folk story about a master and his pupil, which revolves around a huge book, locked and chained to a table. A tome so valuable that access was limited.

Books have come a long way since then. We can read most books, including this one, by holding a physical copy. Or we can hear it in audio form or “turn pages” on our electronic devices. But the author wants us to revel in “bookhood,” and the feel of a book, including the paper, the binding, the font and the cover art. What is more valuable: a book with dog-eared pages and coffee stains or a rare volume locked into a glass case? The author argues that the latter is really no longer a book.

In the early 20th century, collectors brought books from England to the U.S., where there was a market for books as collectibles. One of those books was a 1598 copy of Bacon’s “Essaies.” Because of its value, the buyer did not ship it home; he kept it in his pocket during his crossing on the Titanic. Both man and book were lost when the ship sank.

Smith covers important topics like book banning and burning, both topics of contemporary discussion. She discusses the publication of Mein Kampf in 2016 after the copyright lapsed. To her, it is a book that “has a power in excess of, or separate from, its content.”

There are many quirky facts in her book, such as books that stopped bullets during a war, how our DNA gets into the gutters (the space between pages), finding a second-hand book inscribed to someone else, and the fact there is no tax on books in the UK.

At times, her research overwhelms the reader, and I admit to skipping parts here and there. But as a lover of books, I found this insightful. And it is a pretty book!