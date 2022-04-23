Book review: 'Portrait of a Thief' a true high-wire act

I do not usually like heist novels, but there is something special about Grace D. Li’s début, “Portrait of a Thief.” It’s a true high wire act—entertaining but also contemplative. It’s everything I want in a novel.

In the first few pages of the text, we meet Will Chen, a Chinese American student at Harvard. He’s a bright, charismatic art history major working for the summer at a museum. And when the museum is robbed, he takes the opportunity to steal a jade tiger from the museum’s collection.

The authorities do not know he has done it, but he does catch someone’s eye—that of a powerful CEO in China. Angry that so many of China’s famous art pieces are kept in the West, she offers him and a team he puts together $50 million if they can return five pieces of Chinese art to their original country.

These pieces, which were created to represent the Chinese Zodiac, all reside in various museums in the West. And though Will and his teammates—Irene, Lily, Alex and Daniel—are all incredibly intelligent, they have no idea how to rob several high-security museums without getting caught. And as the book moves along, the stakes become higher and higher. As the crimes the team commits pile up, the tenuous bond they have formed is tested nearly to its limit.

“Portrait of a Thief” starts off with a bang, and Li manages to maintain this tension throughout the novel. Of course, the heists themselves are quite suspenseful, but this is not your run-of-the-mill suspense novel. Instead, Li takes time to dive deep into her characters’ psyches so we know why five young people with bright futures agree to undertake this mission at great personal risk.

Li writes about the heists with a cool hand, but she also shows that she is capable of penning piercing and vulnerable moments as Will and his friends consider their Chinese American identity. By turns purposive and poignant, this complex and multilayered novel is a stunner.

Though perhaps Li ties everything up a little too neatly, “Portrait of a Thief” is clearly an auspicious début by a talented writer. This cleverly constructed novel will stay with me for a long time.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.