Book review: 'Poster Girl' deserves your attention

Since Veronica Roth is such a powerhouse in YA circles, I am so surprised that I have not heard much talk about her new adult novel, “Poster Girl.” I hope to rectify that. It’s great, and it deserves attention.

“Poster Girl” is a unique dystopian tale that follows a young woman named Sonya who is living in a prison known as “the Aperture.”

Readers soon discover she is there because of her strong connection with a now-defunct government called “the Delegation.” Sonya was their poster child, and her face was associated with a lot of government propaganda.

Unfortunately for her, the tide has turned, and many people both inside and outside the Aperture hate her for her past associations. The new government, “the Triumvirate,” has its flaws, but at least people are no longer forced to use an Insight, a device that is implanted in the eye that allows the government to watch you at every moment.

Sonya seems to have acclimated to life in The Aperture, but things change when she is approached by a government official for the Triumvirate. They propose a deal. If she can find a missing child, a young girl called Grace Ward, she can have her freedom. Though Sonya is initially reluctant, she eventually agrees.

It has been said that dystopian authors don’t predict the future. They, instead, ponder the implications of the present. This is a scary thought, because Roth takes a hard look at many themes, including mass surveillance, technology, and AI, that are increasingly relevant in today’s world. Roth’s exploration of these issues is terrifying, and yet, in my opinion, her world is utterly believable.

While Roth creates new horrors, “Poster Girl” also pays homage to earlier dystopian novels like “1984” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And I think that readers who love these novels will find much to appreciate here.

Roth’s depiction of the future makes for a great novel. It is fast paced and has complex and flawed characters. You will be invested until the last page, and I know that you will gobble up “Poster Girl,” as I did.

And yet, this future, like Orwell’s or Atwood’s, feels terrifyingly possible. Though this novel has a fast plot, it does not feel escapist. It feels, instead, like a warning.