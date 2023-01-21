Book review: Posthumous memoir reveals how photos can speak

I am fascinated by old black-and-white snapshots. When I visit antique shops, I enjoy browsing through the old photos in bins. Who are these people? What were they celebrating? Where was this taken? And most importantly, how did something so personal end up discarded and unloved for others to see?

Those snapshots are the heart of this new and final book by Janet Malcolm. Each chapter begins with a black-and-white photo, often blurry and badly framed. But from each evolves a story of her childhood and life.

“The Girl in the Train” shows a couple and a young girl looking out a train window. The girl is almost 5, and she and her parents are leaving their home in Prague to catch the final civilian ship leaving for American before WWII. Malcolm doesn’t remember the train or the passage but she remembers a gown her mother wore to dinner on the ship.

Another photo, “School Days,” was taken at the top of the Empire State Building. Janet is part of a class trip from P.S. 82 school in New York City. Again, she has no memory of the outing. But that photo reminds her vividly of her early typing and cooking classes.

There are photos of friends and relatives, and reminiscences of growing up in an enclave of Czech Jews in New York. Malcolm includes photos of her father a psychiatrist and neurologist who loved opera. She recalls anxious letters from her mother in the 1950s, asking her to write and visit more often. Janet, out on her own at last, brutally ignored them.

Malcolm is best known as a journalist, with controversial topics and approaches that ended in libel trials for the writer. She was also a photographer of note, and wrote a book of essays on the esthetics of photography. She did not live to finish this book. The final chapter is by her daughter Anne, and that tribute ties “Still Pictures” together nicely.

What I most loved about this book is that Malcolm’s essays often grew from photos that did not trigger specific memories. “Drab little photographs, if stared at long enough, begin to speak to us.” She finds byways and paths that share with the reader her amazing life from inside the lens of memory, looking out.