Book review: Powerful photographs convey the American experience

A “coffee table book” is defined as a large, expensive book, especially one intended only for casual reading. This is NOT a coffee table book.

We know Ken Burns through his documentaries, which have covered the Civil War, baseball and jazz, to name a few. But, here, he gives us the time to feast or focus our eyes on captured moments that do not move: black-and-white photographs.

This book should be “read” twice. First, just look at the nearly 250 images, each one on a separate page, bordered in black. The only notation on the page is the location and the date. This encourages you to study each photo intently. When done, read the explanations for each photo in back to gain insight into what you have seen.

The first photograph is a selfie taken by 30-year-old Robert Cornelius in 1839. It is believed to be the earliest portrait taken in America. To me, the photographer seems to be gazing at the camera with a mixture of hope and concern.

Many of the earliest pictures document slavery, the Civil War and lands that once belonged to Native Americans. An 1891 photo of the Muir Glacier, reminds us of how much has now melted. A black cloud swoops over rural Colorado in 1935, with a reporter first using the term “dust bowl.”

Many photos will make you smile, covering parades, music and sports. Some may make you cry. One picture shows Babe Ruth hugging Lou Gehrig on July 4, 1939. They had not spoken in years, but Gehrig’s retirement due to ALS brought the teammates together one last time.

The cover photo was taken by Burns’ beloved teacher and mentor, Jerome Liebling. It shows a little boy in New York City in 1949 wearing ragged clothes, his shoe coming apart, standing by a car. We never learn his name, but I will never forget his face. That is the power of these photos. They will remind you of our country’s best and brightest, as well as our darkest days.

Some pictures were taken by famous photographers, but most were not. In many cases, the photographer is unknown. I found a few errors in this book; the astute reader will note them. But overall, this is a book to treasure, to learn from, to share.