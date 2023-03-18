Since reading and loving Ayòbámi Adébáyo’s debut novel, “Stay With Me,” I have been waiting with bated breath for her next work. Her latest, titled “A Spell of Good Things,” did not disappoint. I loved it, and I cannot wait to read more.

“A Spell of Good Things” follows two very different but intimately connected families as an upcoming government election rocks their lives. One is very poor. The father has lost his job and has been out of work for some time. Readers follow the eldest son, Eniola, as he and his family struggle to pay his school fees, keep food on the table, and pay their rent. Eniola becomes increasingly desperate to make money by any means possible. And as the novel approaches its climax, readers will know that he gets more than he bargained for, and tragedy strikes.

At the same time, we follow the story of a woman called Wuraola, who is living in very different circumstances. Her family is very rich, and as such, she deals with a very different array of problems. Specifically, Wuraola, faces familial pressure to marry a suitable man. She is in a relationship with a man called Kunle who she has known since childhood. It is soon clear that he is everything her parents could want in a match. But, although he claims to love Wuraola, he also abuses her. And Wuraola must decide whether she can subvert her family’s expectations and choose her own happiness. In the background of all of this, her father is quietly supporting his friend in a race for governor, And while the politics of this decision initially seem to be at the margins of this narrative, they become central as the novel moves forward.

Readers who loved the intimacy of Adébáyo’s debut may find this sprawling novel to be a departure for her. And while I preferred “Stay With Me,” I also loved “A Spell of Good Things.” This text, which is unabashedly about class, money, marriage, corruption and social hierarchies, feels like a contemporary Jane Austen novel. And yet Adébáyo also subverts expectations. It is an ultimately feminist novel in which powerful women shine.

Adébáyo’s talent clearly shows in her latest, and the title of this novel is beautifully resonant.

And this intricate, compassionate, and sprawling sophomore effort proves that Adébáyo is a writer to watch.