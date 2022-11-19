Book review: Read this stunning, eerie novel if you dare

This is a book about getting old. About losing the ability to deal with day-to-day routines. About memory loss. About losing your sense of balance and falling. About needing assistance. Or is it?

Penny lives in an apartment she shared with her partner for decades. He was an artist, and had fame and shows. She too was a painter, but had no self-confidence so her pieces live in a closet. I am not sure how long her partner has been gone, but I know her apartment still has a litter box beneath a window despite the fact the cat has been dead for years. Penny is hearing sounds from the next door apartment, which is supposedly vacant.

A nasty tumble while trying to change a lightbulb ends up with Penny on the floor, found eventually by her landlord Mike. He tells her she needs to move into an assisted living place, where someone will care for her, make sure she is fed and safe. He boxes up a few of her belongings and drives her to Six Cedars Residence, away from the city in the midst of trees.

There are only three other residents at Six Cedars. We meet Ruth, who laughs constantly and speaks several languages. There is Hilbert, a distinguished man who is obsessed with math and fractions. Pete plays the violin but doesn’t talk. Shelly runs the place, and Jack is a caregiver.

Penny is scared and confused: why is she there? She is told her partner set this up for her before he died, but Penny has no memory of ever discussing this. She finds herself sleeping for days, with her fingernails and toenails growing long. She finds a bag of hair. She realizes the windows don’t open and she is trapped.

Or is she? Is she actually sane and horrible things are happening at this place? Or is she experiencing dementia and imagining things? Is she paranoid or being used in an experiment?

The stunning power of this book is that I never could answer those questions. It is such a psychological mystery that every reader will have to decide what is real and what is in Penny’s mind. Being a “woman of a certain age,” and named Penny, this book was terrifying. Read it if you dare!